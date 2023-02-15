Pocatello ambulance

A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance pictured on Interstate 86 after a man jumped off the Yellowstone Avenue overpass bridge onto the freeway on Wednesday in Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

CHUBBUCK — A man was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after jumping off the Yellowstone Avenue overpass bridge onto Interstate 86 below, authorities said.

The incident occurred around noon and resulted in the man being transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.