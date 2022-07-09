POCATELLO — A man was arrested Saturday evening after shooting toward Pocatello police in the same neighborhood where two officers and a suspect were wounded in a shootout in May, authorities said.
Saturday's incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. and did not result in any injuries, police said.
Pocatello police said they initially received numerous reports from residents that the man was shooting a pistol into the air while standing in the yard of a home on the 600 block of North Ninth Avenue, which is only blocks from City Hall as well as Holy Spirit Catholic School and Greenacres Elementary School.
When Pocatello police arrived on the scene, the man fired at least one shot at the officers, police said.
The officers did not return fire but ordered the man to drop his gun, police said. He complied and was taken into custody. Police said the man was not injured during the incident and there is no further threat to the public.
"I can't say enough about how proud I am of our officers and dispatchers for their actions during this incident," said Lt. Trent Whitney, the Pocatello police shift commander on Saturday night.
Police have shut down the 600 block of North Ninth between East Bridger and East Hayden streets while they conduct their investigation into the incident.
Police said the man they have in custody is Native American and they're still trying to determine his name but they believe he is a Pocatello resident.
It's not clear what the man's motive was for the incident, authorities said.
The man is being held at Pocatello police headquarters but will soon be booked into Bannock County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, police said.
The incident occurred less than two blocks from May's shooting, during which a local man armed with an AR-15 opened fire on Pocatello police on the 900 block of East Bridger, wounding two officers before being wounded by police and taken into custody, authorities said. The officers and suspect all survived their wounds.