POCATELLO — Local police on Monday evening were concerned a man suffering from dementia who walked away from a Pocatello assisted living center would not survive the below-freezing overnight temperatures.
But Alexander Edmo, 61, almost exactly 24 hours after he went missing from Rosetta Assisted Living on Delphic Way around 3:45 p.m. Monday knocked on the front door of the facility to be let back in around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Staff at Rosetta Assisted Living said they were unsure where Edmo went overnight but he arrived Tuesday afternoon wearing the same clothes, and was in both good spirits and health.
In addition to having dementia, Edmo is also recovering from a recent head injury, police said.
Police said Edmo left Rosetta Assisted Living without permission wearing a black beanie cap and gray sweatshirt, clothing not sufficiently warm enough to be outdoors overnight.
The National Weather Service forecast for Pocatello said the mercury was expected to fall to 20 degrees Monday night.
Edmo was previously in the news in December when he was the victim of an assault during which he was stabbed several times.