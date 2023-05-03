Car fire

Firefighters at the scene of Wednesday's fiery wreck on Interstate 15 in the Blackrock area between Pocatello and Inkom.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

A man was injured when his car left Interstate 15, overturned and ignited a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The wreck occurred when the car was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 around 3:15 p.m. in the Blackrock area between Pocatello and Inkom.

