A man was injured when his car left Interstate 15, overturned and ignited a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The wreck occurred when the car was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 around 3:15 p.m. in the Blackrock area between Pocatello and Inkom.
The adult male driver lost control of the car and it left Interstate 15 and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels about 30 yards off the freeway and caught fire, which subsequently ignited a brush fire.
State police and the Pocatello and Pocatello Valley fire departments responded to the incident.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, which burned less than an acre.
The car's adult male driver was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
The driver's name has not been released. Authorities said he's expected to survive.
His car was destroyed by the flames.
A second crash, a rear-ender between two vehicles, occurred on Interstate 15 near the first crash scene when southbound traffic slowed down because of the presence of emergency vehicles. No one was injured in the second wreck, authorities said.
Both accidents remain under investigation by state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.