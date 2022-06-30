Wreck

The scene of Thursday morning's crash at Maple Street and Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at a busy Pocatello intersection.

The 8:45 a.m. collision at Maple Street and Yellowstone Avenue involved a Chevrolet Suburban and School District 25 maintenance truck.

The injured man was the driver of the School District 25 truck.

He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

As of 9:30 a.m. the intersection was still partially blocked because of the collision.

Further details on the wreck were not immediately available from Pocatello police, who are investigating the crash. 