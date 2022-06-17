Wreck

The scene of Friday afternoon's wreck on Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A man was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after a three-vehicle crash on a busy Pocatello street on Friday.

The noon wreck involved a pickup truck and two cars on Pocatello Creek Road in front of the Ridley's supermarket.

Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded and an adult male occupant of one of the vehicles was transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.

The injured man's name has not been released.

Pocatello police partially shut down Pocatello Creek Road for about 30 minutes because of the crash.

Further details on the wreck were not immediately available. 