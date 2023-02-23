Collision

A Pocatello police vehicle and an ambulance at the scene of Thursday's collision between an SUV and a man in a wheelchair at Pole Line and West Alameda roads.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A disabled man in a wheelchair was struck by an SUV late Thursday morning at a busy Pocatello intersection.

The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Pole Line and West Alameda roads when the man in his wheelchair along with his service dog were in the crosswalk attempting to get across the intersection.

