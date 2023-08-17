RV incident

Emergency responders at the scene on East Linden Avenue in Chubbuck after a man was run over by a motorhome. 

CHUBBUCK — A man was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night after being run over by a motorhome in Chubbuck.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on East Linden Avenue when the man was helping the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban tow the motorhome, Chubbuck police said. 

