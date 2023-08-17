Emergency responders at the scene on East Linden Avenue in Chubbuck after a man was run over by a motorhome.
CHUBBUCK — A man was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night after being run over by a motorhome in Chubbuck.
The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on East Linden Avenue when the man was helping the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban tow the motorhome, Chubbuck police said.
The injured man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.
A condition update on the victim was not available on Thursday morning but police said based on their observations of the man's injuries at the time of the incident they believe he will survive.
The injured man's name has not been released.
East Linden was temporarily shut down by police because of the incident.
Police said the incident was an accident and there will be no citations issued.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.