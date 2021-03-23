Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a report of an intoxicated driver stuck on a canal bank yesterday morning near 73rd S. and 15th E.
The reporting party called dispatch around 8:30am after discovering a vehicle had driven off a small bridge and was stuck on the canal bank. The reporting party told dispatch the driver, a male, was still trying to drive the car even though it was stuck and could not move.
IFPD Officers arrived, locating the crash a half mile east of the intersection on a private lane outside of city limits and detained the driver until a Deputy arrived. Deputies identified the man as 24 year old Austin S. Blakely who showed signs of being intoxicated. Deputies found the license plates on the vehicle Blakely was driving belonged to a different vehicle and person, and the vehicle itself was reported stolen 5 days earlier on March 17th. Mr. Blakely told Deputies he borrowed the car from his sister and was not aware the vehicle was stolen.
Mr. Blakely was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, a Felony. During the booking process Deputies located a small baggie and a syringe filled a white substance on Mr. Blakely’s person that tested positive as Methamphetamine. As a result, Mr. Blakely was booked on an additional Felony charge for Possession of Methamphetamine.