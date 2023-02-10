Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Kyle Riley File Photo

Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a one vehicle injury crash last night on 113th S. near 25th. E. just before 9pm.

Deputies found that a vehicle driven by a 33 year old man had rolled, ejecting him in the process and causing life threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital and his status is unknown at this time.

