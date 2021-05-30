On May 30, 2021, Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on State Highway 75 at Basin Creek Road, east of Stanley.
In the early morning hours, Paul Vestal, 75, of Caldwell, was driving northbound on State Highway 75 in a 2012 Ford F150 when his vehicle left the roadway, drove through the Basin Creek and struck the mountain.
Vestal was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.