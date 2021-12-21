Man dies when pickup truck crashes By Idaho State Police Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Times-News file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred December 21, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. northwest on Little Lost River Highway, north of Howe, Idaho.A 68-year-old male from Howe, Idaho, was driving a 2008 Ford F350 pickup pulling a 2016 Titan trailer.The vehicle was traveling northwest on Lost River Highway. The male lost control of the pickup, drove off the left shoulder, the pickup rolled and came to rest near N. Sunny Road. Story continues below video The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The male was not wearing a seat belt. Next of kin have been notified.This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pickup Motor Vehicle Transports Idaho Crash Male Seat Belt Northwest State Police Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Careers 4Sight Lead Rental Wanted Retired couple settling in Bingham Careers training