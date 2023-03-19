Idaho State Police stock image file photo ISJ2
Idaho State Police file photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a death which occurred on March 19, 2023, at approximately 8:27 A.M. on eastbound Interstate 84 near mile post 56 just east of Boise in Ada County.

A Ford Explorer, driven by a 23-year-old female from Twin Falls, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 when the 25-year-old male passenger, also from Twin Falls, exited the vehicle while in motion onto the interstate and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

