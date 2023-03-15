Ambulance stock image file photo snow
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m. on US Highway 93 at milepost 86.1, north of Arco.

A 50-year-old male, from Arco, was traveling southbound in a 2008 Buick Lucerne. He crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer being towed by a 2010 Ford F150 pickup, traveling northbound.

