Hugo Vasquez Gonzalez

Hugo Vasquez Gonzalez

 Bingham County Jail Photo

BLACKFOOT — Hugo Vasquez Gonzalez, 36, of Pingree, was convicted of two counts of Lewd Conduct with a Minor Under the Age of 16 years old.

This followed a two-day jury trial which took place April 26 through April 27th.

