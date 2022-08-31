CHUBBUCK — A 31-year-old local man was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Wednesday after police say he fatally shot a man at a Chubbuck motel.
Teshombee Qamayne Lang, of Chubbuck, has been charged with manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both felonies, following a Chubbuck police investigation.
The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot outside of the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck.
Responding police, firefighters and paramedics found the adult male victim along West Burnside and immediately began administering CPR.
The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Police began questioning people in the area about the shooting and identified Lang as a person of interest.
Police said they located Lang at Extended Stay Pocatello around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and detained him for questioning in connection to the shooting.
Following the initial Chubbuck investigation, police arrested Lang and charged him Wednesday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.
Chubbuck police said they did seize a handgun throughout the course of the investigation.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim but Chubbuck Police said they anticipate being able to identify the man that was killed on Thursday,
Police said the investigation into the shooting is in its infancy and more information will be released as it becomes available.
West Burnside Avenue and multiple other nearby streets were temporarily shut down by police because of the shooting.
Chubbuck police said they wanted to thank the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments, Pocatello police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police for assisting them with the incident.
In addition to the charges filed against Lang in connection to the fatal shooting, he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lang is expected to make an initial appearance at the Bannock County Courthouse on Thursday.
Charging documents against Lang were not immediately available Wednesday so it remains unclear if he will face voluntary or involuntary manslaughter charges.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for involuntary manslaughter is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. For voluntary manslaughter, the maximum penalty is up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.