Teshombee Qamayne Lang

Teshombee Qamayne Lang

 Photo courtesy of the Chubbuck Police Department

CHUBBUCK — A 31-year-old local man was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Wednesday after police say he fatally shot a man at a Chubbuck motel.

Teshombee Qamayne Lang, of Chubbuck, has been charged with manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both felonies, following a Chubbuck police investigation.