In this July 2, 2018, file photo, Timmy Kinner appears before 4th District Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock in a video arraignment with public defender Dan Dinger at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho. Kinner a man who stabbed nine people at a toddler's birthday party in Boise three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison plus another 120 years for the brutal attack. Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin handed down the sentence against 33-year-old Timmy Kinner on Thursday, June 10, 2021, saying she didn't think he could ever be safely released.