Franklin County Sheriff's Office file photo stock image
Franklin County Sheriff's Office file photo

A 55-year old man was arrested and jailed Monday on suspicion of murder after Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence incident north of Preston.

According to Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar, deputies were sent to a location north of Preston at about 1 p.m. Monday “with the possibility of a female being deceased.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.