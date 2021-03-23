Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded to a residence in the 2500 S. block of Ammon Rd. last Wednesday (March 17th, 2021) to a report of an unwanted person there. The reporting party had returned home just after 9am to find an unknown male hiding inside a closet and stating he was hiding from people who were trying to kill him. The homeowner had the man sit on the couch until Deputies arrived.
Deputies identified the man as 20 year old Rene Arismendi of Rupert, ID and when asked why he was there Mr. Arismendi stated he was staying with friends at an Air B and B nearby who he believed were going to harm him. Mr. Arismendi admitted to Deputies he found a way in to the residence and claimed his purpose was to hide from his friends. As Deputies questioned Mr. Arismendi he appeared to be under the influence, paranoid, and the details of his story were not making complete sense.
Mr. Arismendi gave permission to Deputies to search a bag of clothes and a backpack he said belonged to him which produced baggie with over 40 pills inside and a second baggie with white residue. Mr. Arismendi admitted to Deputies the white residue was from methamphetamine he had smoked earlier with a friend and the pills he had gotten from an unknown person. Deputies later identified the pills as two separate types of prescription medication that was not labeled or found to be prescribed to Mr. Arismendi.
Mr. Arismendi was transported to the Bonneville County Jail at that time where he was booked on Misdemeanor charges for Unlawful Entry, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Legend Drug without a Prescription.
Later in the day, a Deputy was called back to the residence and advised by the reporting party their young child located a cloth pouch stuffed in the cushions of the couch where Mr. Arismendi had been sitting. The Deputy opened the pouch and found multiple documents with Mr. Arismendi’s name on them and a white crystal like substance inside. A field test indicated the substance was Methamphetamine, weighing just over 15 grams. The Deputy then returned to the jail and booked Mr. Arismendi for an additional Felony charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.