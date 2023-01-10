IDAHO FALLS — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the area of 1200 Lake Avenue after a report was made to dispatch that someone may be being held hostage by a man with a gun.
Responding Officers arrived and located a man, later identified as Zachary Lawson, sitting in front of the doorway. Officers attempted to speak with Lawson, but he attempted to leave stating that he did not have to speak with officers. The officers moved to physically detain Lawson and he began to fight with the officers.
During the struggle, Lawson made several motions as if trying to reach for his waistband and one of the Officers saw him grab a black handgun in his waistband. Officers forced Lawson to the ground where they continued to struggle with him. At one point, Lawson kicked an officer in the femoral area of his leg. Additional officers responded and they were able to successfully place Lawson in handcuffs. The handgun was recovered from underneath Lawson after he was stood up.
Officers investigated what had occurred prior to Officers being called to the residence and learned that Lawson had arrived at the residence, an apartment, and knocked on the door. The resident stated that they had opened the door to find Lawson pointing a gun at the victim and demanding the victim’s phone. The victim gave Lawson their phone, and Lawson told the residents that they were not allowed to leave and that he would be outside the door. A resident was able to make contact with a neighbor who called law enforcement.
Officers conducted a search of Lawson’s person and found him in possession of the victim’s cell phone, three blue pills that officers recognized as “dirty 30’s” or fentanyl pills, and a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Zachary Lawson, a 40-year-old male resident of Idaho Falls, was arrested for Felony Robbery, Felony Kidnapping, two counts Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felony Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
