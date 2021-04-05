Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded to a residence on Diamond Cir. last Saturday morning after receiving a report of drug use in one of the rooms. Residents of the house contacted dispatch at around 1:30 a.m. advising they witnessed a roommate using illegal drugs inside one of the bedrooms.
Deputies made contact with the roommate, 22 year old Mickey R. Jenkins, and could smell the strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside. When asked, Mr. Jenkins told Deputies he hadn’t used drugs in about a year. Deputies conducted a search of the room and located drug paraphernalia and, baggies containing over a gram of Marijuana and just over 5 grams of Methamphetamine.
Mr. Jenkins was placed under arrest at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor charges for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.