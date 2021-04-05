A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with a reported intoxicated driver last Saturday afternoon (April 3rd), resulting in an arrest for Felony Driving Under the Influence. At around 2:45 p.m., dispatch received a call of an intoxicated man driving a white pickup at the Conoco Gas Station near Fremont and Science Center Dr. The caller gave dispatch a license plate number from the pickup which was registered to 39 year old Jake D. Fisher of Idaho Falls.
Officers in the area of the Conoco arrived and advised others over the radio the pickup had already left the gas station. At that time a Deputy was near the registered address shown on the vehicle, locating it parked the wrong direction in front of that residence on Nottingham Ln. The Deputy found Mr. Fisher with his head down and passed out in the driver seat of the running vehicle with his foot on the brake and holding containers of alcohol. The Deputy had to knock on the window to wake Mr. Fisher up and ask him to step out. In doing so, the Deputy observed Fisher struggling to stay steady on his feet and when asked he admitted he had been drinking.
Mr. Fisher was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Deputies found Mr. Fisher had multiple prior convictions for DUI, including a Felony Conviction in 2018, and had a suspended driver’s license. Mr. Fisher was booked into jail for Felony Driving Under the Influence and Misdemeanors for Driving Without Privileges and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.