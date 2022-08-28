Emergency vehicles pictured at the scene of Sunday night's wreck at Yellowstone Avenue and the entrance to the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.
CHUBBUCK — A man and juvenile female were injured Sunday night when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car at one of Chubbuck's busiest intersections.
The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. at Yellowstone Avenue and the entrance to Pine Ridge Mall.
The man and girl were rushed via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment following the collision.
Their names and conditions have not been released.
The intersection of Yellowstone and the mall entrance was temporarily shut down because of the crash.
No one in the car, a Dodge Charger, appeared to have suffered injuries in the crash.
Chubbuck police and firefighters, Idaho State Police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies also responded to the wreck.
Authorities have not yet provided further details on how the collision occurred.
The crash remains under investigation.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.