Wreck

Emergency vehicles pictured at the scene of Sunday night's wreck at Yellowstone Avenue and the entrance to the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

CHUBBUCK — A man and juvenile female were injured Sunday night when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car at one of Chubbuck's busiest intersections.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. at Yellowstone Avenue and the entrance to Pine Ridge Mall.