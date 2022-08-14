Motorcycle crash

Pocatello Fire Department vehicles at the scene of Sunday afternoon's motorcycle crash on the South Valley Connector.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road.

The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said.