Pocatello Fire Department vehicles at the scene of Sunday afternoon's motorcycle crash on the South Valley Connector.
POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road.
The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said.
Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash, police said.
The names of the accident victims have not been released. Police said both victims are from Pocatello and were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
The South Valley Connector remained shut down until 6:30 p.m. Sunday because of the wreck.
Further details on how the accident occurred have not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.