Raad Borhan Ibrahim

Raad Borhan Ibrahim

 Photo courtesy of Raad Borhan Ibrahim

POCATELLO — For the second time in about 18 months, a 38-year-old man from Iraq has been acquitted of a felony sex crime in Pocatello.

After he was acquitted of felony sexual abuse of a child under 16 in May 2021, Raad Borhan Ibrahim, formerly of Pocatello but now living in Boise, was acquitted of one count of felony rape by use of force or violence following a jury trial at the Bannock County Courthouse earlier this month.

