POCATELLO — For the second time in about 18 months, a 38-year-old man from Iraq has been acquitted of a felony sex crime in Pocatello.
After he was acquitted of felony sexual abuse of a child under 16 in May 2021, Raad Borhan Ibrahim, formerly of Pocatello but now living in Boise, was acquitted of one count of felony rape by use of force or violence following a jury trial at the Bannock County Courthouse earlier this month.
“I’m thrilled to death for Raad because his entire life was at stake here,” said Ibrahim’s Pocatello attorney Richard K. Blok. “This was his whole life. This isn’t just his life in terms of potentially going to prison, but because he is an immigrant he was looking at a death sentence going back to Iraq. He was a translator for the U.S. military and would have been deported and likely murdered if sent back to Iraq. I am so beyond thrilled because this saved his life. This is obviously twice with Raad that he was accused of things that he did not do. I couldn’t be happier that he is walking free right now.”
The first felony charge accused Ibrahim of performing a sex act in front of a 13-year-old girl at a Pocatello home on April 6, 2019, which resulted in him being criminally charged with one count of felony sexual abuse by inducing, causing or permitting a minor under 16 years of age to witness an act of sexual conduct, court records show.
According to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained in 2019, Ibrahim was spending the night at the home of a Pocatello woman when her 13-year-old daughter said she witnessed him performing a sex act while he was standing in the doorway of her bedroom.
A Bannock County jury in May 2021 apparently did not find there was sufficient evidence to prove that Ibrahim did in fact perform a sex act in front of the child and returned a not guilty verdict on the sexual abuse of a minor child under 16 charge Ibrahim faced.
Had he been convicted of the crime, Ibrahim faced up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.
The charge Ibrahim was acquitted of earlier this month stemmed from a rape allegation that was levied before he was accused of the incident involving the 13-year-old girl. Ibrahim was charged on July 24, 2018, with one count of felony rape for allegedly forcing a then-22-year-old woman to engage in sexual acts at her Pocatello home on July 10, 2017, according to police reports the Journal obtained.
The rape allegedly occurred after the woman allowed Ibrahim to use the shower in her residence, as Ibrahim’s home — the former Sky Lounge Hookah bar at 440 E. Center St. in Pocatello — did not have any shower facilities, police said.
The woman told police that Ibrahim forcefully held her down and raped her, police said.
Pocatello police first learned about the incident after the woman went to Portneuf Medical Center’s emergency room on July 14, 2017, to report the alleged rape. PMC staff conducted a rape kit test, which was subsequently turned over to Pocatello police, according to police reports.
Between the time Ibrahim allegedly raped the victim and when she reported the rape, she did engage in sexual intercourse with another man whose DNA was discovered as part of the rape kit conducted at PMC, according to police and court records.
Police would later execute a search warrant at the woman’s home, seizing various items of interest including alleged DNA evidence against Ibrahim.
In May 2018, the laboratory results from the Idaho State Police crime lab returned the results of both the rape kit and evidence collected at the woman's home, police said. Though the rape kit only returned the DNA of the other man the woman had engaged in consensual sex with, the evidence from the woman's home matched Ibrahim’s DNA, which was previously obtained via court order, police said.
During the two-day trial in Bannock County earlier this month, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erin Tognetti called six witnesses to the stand to testify, including the woman who raised the rape allegation, the Pocatello police detective who investigated the incident, a Pocatello police evidence technician who collected evidence from the scene, the PMC sexual assault nurse examiner who conducted the rape kit and two forensic pathologists who conducted DNA analysis of seized items of evidence, court records show.
About a dozen state exhibits were entered into evidence, including several photographs of the home where the rape was alleged to have occurred and DNA analysis results, according to court records.
When contacted for this article on Monday, Tognetti declined to comment.
Blok called a few witnesses to testify on Ibrahim’s behalf, including the landlord of the home where the rape was alleged to have occurred, the DJ of the Hookah Bar that Ibrahim had owned and one of Ibrahim's ex-girlfriends, court records show. Ibrahim did not testify.
Ultimately, the jury did not find evidence supporting the claims of the alleged victim and returned a not-guilty verdict after deliberating for about three hours.
Had he been convicted of the crime, Ibrahim faced up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
“I have the utmost respect for Erin Tognetti,” Blok said. “I think she is an incredibly skilled prosecutor and I always know I have to bring my A-game when she is on the other side."
When asked what he thought was the largest contributing factor to the not guilty verdict, Blok said, “The version of what happened from the complaining witness did not comport with physical evidence and the facts on the ground. And I think that that became obvious to the jury throughout the trial, and I think that's why we got the not guilty verdict. I think the jury definitely got it right in this case.”
When reached by phone Monday evening, Ibrahim said he is looking forward to rebuilding his life and he harbors no ill will toward those who accused him of crimes he didn't commit.
“To be honest, the people in Pocatello know me,” he said. “I used to have a hookah lounge in town and I was so happy to come to the U.S. and to have a business and a future and do something nice for the community. In the beginning I knew I was innocent but I needed to wait until justice was served. Right now I am so happy. I am not mad. It happens to people. I am just happy to move on and live my life.”
