POCATELLO — Authorities have released the name of the man who they say shot at police on Saturday evening in the same Pocatello neighborhood where two officers and a suspect were wounded in a shootout in May.
Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, is currently being held at Bannock County Jail and Pocatello police said they plan to charge him with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer for the 8:30 p.m. Saturday incident during which he reportedly shot a pistol at least once at officers.
No one was injured during Saturday's incident.
Pocatello police said they initially received numerous reports from residents that Johnson was shooting into the air while standing in the yard of a home on the 600 block of North Ninth Avenue, which is only blocks from City Hall as well as Holy Spirit Catholic School and Greenacres Elementary School.
When Pocatello police arrived on the scene on North Ninth, Johnson shot at them, authorities said.
The officers did not return fire but ordered Johnson to drop his gun, police said. He complied and was taken into custody. Police said Johnson was not injured during the incident.
"I can't say enough about how proud I am of our officers and dispatchers for their actions during this incident," said Lt. Trent Whitney, the Pocatello police shift commander on Saturday night.
Police temporarily shut down the 600 block of North Ninth between East Bridger and East Hayden streets while they conducted their investigation into the incident.
Police said they believe Johnson recently moved to Pocatello and it's not clear what his motive was for firing his gun into the air and then at the responding officers.
The incident occurred less than two blocks from May's shooting, during which a local man armed with an AR-15 had a shootout with Pocatello police on the 900 block of East Bridger, wounding two officers before being wounded by police and taken into custody, authorities said. The suspect, Todd Brewer, and two officers, Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel, involved in the May incident all survived their wounds.
Handel was actually working on Saturday night and was one of several officers to respond to the area of North Ninth after Johnson was apprehended and taken into custody. Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said Handel returned to full-time duties in mid-June after spending some time working limited duties.
Amos is still at home recovering with family members and participating in physical therapy treatments, Schei said.
“We are eagerly awaiting his return to full duty with the department,” Schei said.
Further information about the incident involving Johnson was not available Monday as Bannock County prosecutors handling the case filed a motion to have it sealed via judicial order.
Johnson did make his first initial arraignment hearing on Monday.
A preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level has not yet been set.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for aggravated assault on a police officer is up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.