Bannock County prosecutors say they will file repeat offender enhancements to the charges against a man accused of shooting at police that could result in him being sentenced to life in prison if convicted.
Talon Cavanaugh, 26, of Idaho Falls, opened fire on Chubbuck police on Thursday afternoon and then led officers on a high-speed chase and foot pursuit before being arrested on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, authorities said.
Cavanaugh is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail on felony charges of eluding, aggravated battery of a police officer and destruction of evidence for Thursday's incidents — offenses that would normally carry a combined maximum sentence of over 25 years in prison. But the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office said Friday evening that it planned to pursue repeat offender enhancements on those charges that could result in Cavanaugh spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
Prior to Thursday's incidents, Cavanaugh was wanted by police for allegedly breaking into a Bonneville County home on Tuesday night and shooting a gun above the head of his ex-wife.
Chubbuck police said that around 3:55 p.m. Thursday they spotted Cavanaugh driving a vehicle on Briarwood Street off of Hiline Road in Chubbuck. When the Chubbuck officers attempted to pull over Cavanaugh’s vehicle he opened fire on the officers, who were in a marked patrol vehicle, police said.
Cavanaugh fired multiple rounds at the Chubbuck officers before speeding away, police said.
None of the Chubbuck officers were wounded during the incident and they did not shoot back at Cavanaugh, police said.
Cavanaugh then headed north on Hiline Road and entered the Fort Hall Indian Reservation with police in pursuit.
The lengthy high-speed chase continued onto Highway 91 and then onto Ferry Butte Road, police said.
Cavanaugh drove off Ferry Butte Road and almost made it to Bronco Road before his vehicle got stuck in the rough terrain, police said. He then fled on foot with police in pursuit, authorities said.
When police surrounded Cavanaugh in the area of Bronco Road he surrendered without incident, police said.
At some point during Thursday's incidents, Cavanaugh destroyed several grams of heroin in his possession, prompting police to charge him with destruction of evidence, police said.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office had issued a press release on Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating Cavanaugh after he on Tuesday night reportedly kicked in the door of the Ammon apartment occupied by his ex-wife and children and confronted her and one of the children with a handgun.
Cavanaugh then pointed the gun at his ex-wife and fired a round just above her head before fleeing the scene in a car, authorities said.
Chubbuck, Fort Hall and Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and sheriff’s deputies from Bannock and Bingham counties were involved in Thursday’s chases and arrest of Cavanaugh.
Chubbuck police said in a Thursday evening press release: “Today’s events are an example of the overall cooperation, as well as the dedication of the law enforcement officers in our area to keep the communities they serve safe.”