A major winter storm is forecast to hammer East Idaho starting Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for East Idaho in anticipation of the storm and the foot of snow it could dump on much of the region.
The storm is expected to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through at least Saturday afternoon.
The weather service said that traveling on East Idaho's roads "could be very difficult to impossible" with the snow and 35 mph winds from the storm creating hazardous conditions.
The areas expected to receive up to a foot of snow from the storm Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon are Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park.
Up to 8 inches of snow could fall on the Thatcher, Rockland, Arbon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth and Fort Hall areas and up to 5 inches could fall on the Preston, Malad, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles and Spencer areas.
The storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow on East Idaho's higher mountains depending on its severity.
Winter storm watches are also in effect in North Idaho as well as in Montana and Wyoming because of the storm.
