BLACKFOOT — One of the worst traffic accidents in the Blackfoot area in recent memory took place late Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Rich Lane and Merkley Lane involving a black sedan and a semi-trailer.
The trailer was not loaded, but the accident did involve major injuries. There were no confirmed reports of fatalities.
Law enforcement on the scene called for and received assistance from Life Flight, with two different Life Flight helicopters dispatched to the scene.
At least one injured person was transported from the scene to Bingham Memorial Hospital while other persons were being extricated from the sedan, authorities said.
The driver of the semi, visibly shaken, was being interviewed by law enforcement on the scene.
Officers from Idaho State Police, Bingham County Sheriff's Department and Blackfoot Police were all on the scene.
Ambulances from Blackfoot and Fort Hall were also called to the scene.
Idaho Power arrived on the scene to cut power from the lines to prevent any live wires falling onto the scene.
It was not determined how long any power outage was going to take.
It was also not determined how long it was going to take to clear the area from the accident.