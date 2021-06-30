Recently Richard Stallings submitted a letter to the editor identifying former President Trump “liar in chief”. He might be drinking a beverage brewed cocktail manufactured by MSNBC and CNN. These two networks consistently fail to report news in context or report news that is accurate. They are also notorious for not reporting news that is negative toward Democrat’s policies designed to distort or destroy our history.
President Trump was called a liar when he said the origin of COVID was China. This has more fact than fiction. He was called a liar when he said his campaign was spied upon. His statement is proven to be true.
President Biden “lied” when he accused Trump of leaving the Biden administration with no plan to distribute the vaccine for COVID. The fact is a military logistics professional was appointed for that specific purpose months before the vaccine was available. The other fact is that over a million doses were administered prior to Biden’s inauguration. Have you heard of “operation warp speed”? Trump was demonized and called a liar for saying a vaccine would be available within a year. Trump is not a “politician”. No “politician” could have achieved what he did. That name is reserved for those who do nothing after being elected to office and then get re-elected by ignorant voters.
In just under 6 months, President Biden has intentionally destroyed any resemblance of border security that existed when Trump was in office. They have sanctioned, and at times, applauded lawless behavior in major Democrat controlled cities. This problem is only getting worse. He, or whoever is in charge, is attempting to ensure voter fraud in our U.S. voting system by attempting to federalize control while demonizing voter ID. Want the truth, it hurts?
Democrats did not want, and tried to prevent, a forensic audit of the 2020 voting results in Maricopa County, Arizona. This audit is now near completion. It may take a month or two more for the final results to be published. Democrats repeatedly say there is no proof of voter fraud. Why would Democrats file unsuccessful lawsuits to prevent this forensic audit and verify results? There can’t be proof of fraud if an unbiased investigation is not allowed to proceed. The audit underway is meticulous and will provide results without dispute. All audit activities are being continually filmed and results triple checked by auditors.
Everyone should embrace the truth but some choose to promote ignorance. You didn’t hear this on CNN or MSNBC.
Gene Waters,
Pocatello