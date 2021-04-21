Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin's Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education continues to take shape. Interviews are ongoing and the full task force member roster should be available within the next two weeks.
"We are assembling a comprehensive task force that provides a broad representation of the community," Lt. Gov. McGeachin said. "We have already received an outpouring of interest in the task force regarding its mission and many people have expressed a willingness to participate."
Even as the task force is being assembled, the Lt. Governor is moving forward by soliciting public feedback and experiences regarding Idaho education. A new page has been added to the Lt. Governor's website for the Education Task Force that includes a link where Idahoans can provide feedback regarding their experiences and concerns. The link for this page is lgo.idaho.gov/education-task-force
"One of our primary goals with this task force is to give concerned citizens a voice regarding education in Idaho," said Lt. Gov. McGeachin. "If you, your child, or someone close to you has information regarding problematic teachings on social justice, critical race theory, socialism, communism, or Marxism, please provide us with as much information as you are comfortable sharing."
The form allows those providing feedback to include their names and contact information, but feedback can also be submitted anonymously. "We want to make sure all Idahoans — especially those employed in education — can provide us with unbiased feedback without fear of blowback or retaliation," Lt. Gov. McGeachin said.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings has graciously agreed to serve as the co-chair of the task force.
"The overwhelming interest affirms the need for this task force. I am eager to start collaborating with Idahoans to develop recommendations for the education community on ways to root out critical race theory and bolster America's core values," Rep. Giddings said.
The initial schedule for the task force includes four meetings taking place in May, June, July, and August. Meetings will be held at the Idaho State Capitol in the Lincoln Auditorium. "We intend for these meetings to be physically open to the public and livestreamed," said Lt. Gov. McGeachin. "This format worked very well for the Capitol Clarity events we held throughout the first three months of the Legislative Session, and I look forward to providing similar access to the people when our task force meets."
More information regarding the task force will be made available in the coming weeks.