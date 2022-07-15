Triple T Productions and the POW*MIA Awareness Rally are back at the Bannock County Event Center this week for their annual events.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company is hosting 4D Barrel Racing and 3D Pole Bending, presented by C & B Operations, on Monday, July 17, and Wednesday, July 20, starting at 5 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Bring your kayak or your paddleboard to the Portneuf Wellness Complex and join the Gate City Young Professionals for their Outdoor Adventure Social from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. YAKSUP will provide kayaks for rent for $5. Food, drinks, and music will be provided by GCYP.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on July 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA swag!
Triple T Productions presents "The Six Shooter" roping event on Friday, July 22, and Saturday July 23. Local cowboys and cowgirls will showcase their talents and compete for prizes. For more information on this event, please contact Ben Tibbitts by phone at 208-681-2268 or by email at bentibbitts@hotmail.com.
The 22nd Annual POW*MIA Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo is happening on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids 14-18, and free for veterans and children under 13. For the full schedule of events and registration information, visit powmiarodeo.org.
More acts are scheduled for the heat of the summer, including punk rock band Eve 6 will perform on Friday, July 29, and Latin rock and country band The Mavericks on Sunday, July 31. Rock band Hawthorne Heights will perform Friday, Aug. 5. The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, will perform on Friday, Aug. 19. Rock bands Lit and Hoobastank are slated for Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Country music lovers can rejoice as the Country Concert Series slate fills up: Tenille Arts on Saturday, July 30, The Lacs on Saturday, Aug. 6, Dwight Yoakam on Friday, Aug. 12, Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and country music icon Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises of the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events. For more information or to book an RV stay or horse stall, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us.