POCATELLO — Authorities on Thursday launched an investigation into a well-known Pocatello funeral home after "suspicious circumstances" were uncovered there, police said.
Downard Funeral Home in the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue has been closed until further notice, according to authorities.
A sign on Downard's front door states that the funeral home is "currently closed" and directs the public to another local mortuary for "all calls and funerals."
The Ada County Coroner's Office is delivering a mass casualty refrigeration trailer to Pocatello to store the bodies found in the funeral home as part of the ongoing investigation, Pocatello police said.
Pocatello police on Thursday evening said they were obtaining a warrant to search Downard Funeral Home after a badly decomposed body was found there.
Several other refrigerated bodies were also found at the funeral home, police said.
Police said the odor of dead bodies could be detected outside of the funeral home on Thursday evening.
Pocatello police said they responded to Downard Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon after a state occupational health inspector contacted them following a visit to the funeral home.
Pocatello police deployed their mobile crime scene investigation trailer to Downard early Thursday evening and a short time later the Pocatello Fire Department also responded to the funeral home.
As of Thursday night, several Pocatello police officers were still at the funeral home preparing to execute the search warrant on the business once it's obtained.
The warrant is expected to be obtained by Friday morning, police said.
Pocatello police said they're working with other agencies on the investigation including the Idaho Board of Morticians, Bannock County Coroner's Office, Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
The situation at Downard Funeral Home does not present any public health concerns, Southeastern Idaho Public Health stated Thursday evening.
Downard Funeral Home is a well-respected business that was founded in 1931.
Lance Peck, who owns the funeral home with his wife, could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday evening regarding the police investigation.