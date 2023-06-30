Damond-Watkins

Damond Watkins has been active with Republican politics in Idaho for many years. 

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Republican Party

Idaho’s longtime member of the Republican National Committee Damond Watkins has resigned from his position, according to a press release issued by the Idaho Republican Party.

Watkins has served as national committeeman for the Idaho Republican Party since 2011. As a member of the Republican National Committee, Watkins was involved with helping plan past Republican National Conventions, raising money for GOP candidates and developing election strategies.

