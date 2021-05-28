There was a time when Idaho Gov. Brad Little looked secure for staying in his office for multiple terms, but then he began morphing into a typical politician — one who caters to special interests and his personal pocket book (signing a bill to kill 90 percent of all wolves is damning evidence).
Besides aiding special interests (he is from a ranching family), Little showed Idahoans he cares more about his party’s extreme control of power than he does governing the state for the benefit of the majority of its citizens. If an adviser recommended to Little that he sign the legislation designed to eliminate our citizens’ right to participate in government, that person ought to be dismissed.
If the governor alone decided to make it virtually impossible for citizens to redress injustice in their governance then small-minded Little should be scuttled during the next election. Remember, it was citizens that led the effort to enact Medicaid coverage for thousands of hard-working Idahoans in the face of government dereliction.
Little initially showed integrity through wise COVID-19 policies, but he has revealed his true colors. Goofy lone wolves (think Ammon Bundy and Janice McGeachin) smell weakness, and they have announced they are preying on the governorship. Idaho has become a special-interest sewer gauging by the past year’s blanket politics, and most citizens have watched this embarrassing charade while shaking their heads in disturbed dismay.
Idaho’s extremism has turned our beautiful state into the nation’s laughing-stock; a bastion becoming notorious for extremism mired in “old ways of thinking.”
This column won’t endorse the likes of McGeachin or Bundy. She never ran for the lieutenant governorship to improve our state; she ran to become governor, and McGeachin has been a back-stabbing, Hillary-on-crack, whack-job from day one.
Let’s have unlimited freedom — I want women to be able to walk down Main Street topless, braless — hell, why not bottomless? Freedom is a jiggly term, and this candidate’s choo-choo train of raw inexperience and disloyal ambition is headed for a well-deserved abyss of political hiss.
Support Bundy? Sure, why not elect a candidate who storms the Idaho Legislature with loaded guns. That’s my kind of macho man. Seriously, we could find smarter Neanderthals to govern than this loaded nut job.
What this trio (two wing-nuts and Mr. Business As Usual) have done is open the gates to a moderate Democrat or independent candidate to run for the governorship of our independent state. An individual could actually be elected if they have integrity and will govern for the majority of our citizens, without regard to the source of their campaign donations or personal financial interests.
Idahoans crave a leader who recognizes this job isn’t about self-preservation or protecting monied interests (major campaign donors). It’s about working every day to make our state better for the majority of its citizens. That’s what a statesmen (antiquated word) does, and it’s been a long time since one held the reigns of the governorship in Idaho.
Understand that every political decision made has consequences that benefit some people while taking from others — that’s reality. The guiding star for respected political leaders should be that each decision made, and every piece of legislation enacted, does greater good. Otherwise it becomes governance catering to special interests.
Our Idaho Legislature demonstrated repeatedly this past session that it is infiltrated with extremists guided by bizarre objectives. The Fish and Game commission has made it clear only one special interest group is being heard to the detriment of the majority of Idahoans (think kill all cougars adopted in the face of substantial public opposition).
And, Gov. Chicken Little has opened the floodgates to lone wolves seeking to tear him from his unduly influenced perch (no wonder he wants to kill 90 percent).
Somebody in Idaho with integrity and a resolve to be a leader for the majority should step forward and toss their hat into the ring. Idaho’s citizens need moderate, sensible leadership that serves majority interests. Hopefully, that person will enter the race for governor; it’s time to elect an independent leader with a voice of reason.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.