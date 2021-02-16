POCATELLO — Pocatello police are asking local residents to be more vigilant following a major surge in recent reports of stolen automobiles and vehicle break-ins.
Pocatello Police Community Relations Officer Greg Cates says since the new year began, Pocatello police have fielded 45 reports of vehicle burglaries and 28 reports that vehicles were stolen altogether.
“We’re wanting to remind people that most of these incidents are preventable,” Cates said. “The problem has been that people are not locking their cars, they’re leaving their keys in the vehicle or leaving the vehicle running while they go into a store or to warm it up in the morning and the next thing you know their car is gone.”
Cates says that in comparison to this same time period of approximately 45 days last year, reports of stolen vehicles have increased 100 percent while vehicle burglaries have risen about 30 percent. Since Feb. 1, Pocatello police officers have, on average, responded to the report of a stolen vehicle every day and 1.5 daily vehicle break-ins where items were removed.
“In most, if not all, of these cases the vehicles were left unlocked or the keys were left inside the vehicle,” Cates said. “These are not situations where the car is being hotwired or a screwdriver was used in the ignition. I’ve watched people on video walking down the street pulling on door handles until they find one that opens.”
The theft-related incidents have occurred “all over the city,” said Cates, adding that individuals of varying income-levels and neighborhoods have filed stolen vehicle or car burglary reports in the last month-plus. Such thefts have occurred to cars in parking lots, on residential streets, in driveways and even unlocked or open garages, Cates added.
“The fact that some people will leave their garage doors open overnight is just crazy to me,” Cates said.
About $6.4 billion was lost to motor vehicle theft in 2019, according to the Insurance Information Institute. A preliminary analysis by the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows auto theft took a dramatic leap upward, over a 9 percent increase, in 2020 compared to 2019, reversing two years of auto theft declines.
A May article in the Associated Press suggests vehicle theft spiked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people than ever staying home to lessen the spread of the virus, leaving their sedans, pickup trucks and SUVs parked and oftentimes unattended.
In addition to drivers being mostly at home and not using or checking their vehicles regularly, Cates said it's more than probable that many criminals are out of work and have more time on their hands or are in need of fast money to support a drug habit.
“It's hard times for everyone," Cates said. "But obviously, in crimes where items are being stolen out of vehicles, I’m almost positive they’re not keeping these items for self-use. These thieves are likely going to get rid of what they stole, either trading the items for drugs or selling them to a pawn shop.”
Further, Cates noted that with vehicle theft crimes, it’s very difficult to return stolen items to a person regardless of whether or not the perpetrator was positively identified, captured and criminally charged.
“Who keeps track of all their serial numbers for electronic devices?” Cates asked. “How are we supposed to go and find a particular item when there are 40 of them for sale around town? And now there are these kiosks around that spit out money when you turn in an electronic device. It can sometimes be impossible to recover items once they've been stolen.”
And it's not always items of high monetary value that get stolen, Cates added.
"Say that a person sees a duffle bag inside your car and they might want something inside of it," Cates said. "They’re not going to sit there and sift through it and pick out what they want. They’re going to take the whole bag, find a dark corner, empty out what they want and throw the rest in a dumpster. Now what if what they threw away was the last photos you had of your kids, or that college essay you spent all weekend writing; things that they don’t want that are irreplaceable or sentimental to you.”
To help curb the rash of recent vehicle-related thefts, Pocatello police recommend residents implement a nightly “9 p.m. routine” to ensure all their vehicles’ doors and windows are locked, keys are accounted for, garages are closed and valuable items are removed from or concealed within the vehicle.
Neighbors are reminded to be vigilant, keeping an eye out for suspicious activity and jotting down license plates when applicable.
"If you’re not going to lock your vehicles, you might as well just put a sign in the window and advertise your stuff,” Cates said. “We’re being serious when we say, ‘Lock it, or lose it.’”
Cates also strongly encourages all residents to remove all weapons from their vehicles, as several of the recent incidents regarding gun violence in East Idaho involved stolen firearms.
“Absolutely do not leave a firearm in your vehicle,” Cates said. “We have had several stolen guns where people leave a pistol under the seat or a shotgun in the window rack and now these people are running around armed and we have to worry about it.”