POCATELLO — A local judge this week found enough evidence to schedule a trial date for a 31-year-old Pocatello woman accused of kicking an officer earlier this month, according to court records.
Kaylea Irene Gail Mazurek, 31, of Pocatello, who faces one count of felony battery on a police officer for the April 2 incident, appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott E. Axline on Monday for a preliminary hearing, during which the judge found sufficient evidence to bind the case over from magistrate to district court, according to court records. Mazurek had waived her right to a preliminary hearing, court records say.
Mazurek was charged with felony battery on a police officer after Pocatello police officers were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of Rainier Drive for the report of a child custody disagreement, according to an affidavit of probable cause arrest report the Idaho State Journal obtained this week.
Police officers were informed prior to arrival that Mazurek had an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a felony probation violation for being charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace on March 1, according to court records.
Mazurek was sentenced to four years of felony probation in February after she was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, according to court records. In addition to the felony probation sentence, 6th District Judge Robert Naftz also imposed and then suspended a unified sentence of five years in prison, of which Mazurek would have to serve at least two of those years incarcerated before being eligible for parole, so long as the prison sentence is ultimately imposed, according to court records.
After police resolved the child custody dispute, they attempted to place Mazurek under arrest for the outstanding warrant. When the officers, who were men, started to search Mazurek to place her under arrest she requested a female officer perform the search, police said.
No female officers were available to respond to the scene, police said. The officers informed Mazurek of that and told her they would be performing the search. Mazurek became upset and began to argue with the officers, telling them it was illegal for a male officer to search her, something that is actually not illegal.
Shortly after one of the officers initiated the search, Mazurek became very aggressive and kicked back at the officer, striking him in both shins with her foot, police said.
She was subsequently subdued, searched, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where she remains incarcerated with a $10,000 bond.
In addition to the felony battery on a police officer charge, Mazurek was charged on March 26 with felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing Adderall pills without a prescription.
On Wednesday, Bannock County prosecutors filed a felony enhancement charge against Mazurek for being charged with a second narcotics-related charge.
The maximum penalty Mazurek would normally face if convicted of the possession of a controlled substance, Adderall, charge is up to seven years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines. However, the felony enhancement doubles that potential penalty, meaning she would face up to 14 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.
If Mazurek is convicted of the battery upon a police officer she could face an additional five years in prison, which would be served consecutively to any current sentence being served.
Mazurek is expected to appear in district court to be arraigned on the charges but such hearing has not yet been scheduled.