POCATELLO — A local woman was charged with drunk driving after being involved in an early Sunday morning crash that sent the pickup she was driving crashing into a boat, Pocatello police said.
Shelbi Peterson, 24, of Pocatello, was cited and released for drunk driving after the 12:05 a.m. collision between the Dodge pickup she was driving and a Chevrolet sedan on Pole Line Road between Dogwood and Cypress streets.
While the sedan came to rest in the middle of Pole Line, the Dodge careened off the road and into the back lot of the Marine Pro boat dealership, where the pickup crashed into a boat on a trailer. The boat and trailer were then pushed by the impact through a fence on the Marine Pro property.
Pocatello police said Peterson's blood-alcohol content was above .20, meaning her drunk driving charge carries an enhanced maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
In Idaho it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, with the standard penalty being a maximum of 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The sedan, pickup and boat all suffered damage in the wreck with the sedan suffering the most damage.
No one was injured during the crash but Pole Line Road was temporarily shut down between Dogwood and Cypress while tow crews removed the car and pickup from the scene.
Further details on how the accident occurred are not yet available from Pocatello police, who are continuing to investigate the crash.