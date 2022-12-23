CHUBBUCK — When drivers pass by 4633 Pahsimeroi Drive, they will see Stephanie Goodrich's award-winning Christmas decorations.
What separates Goodrich's display from many others is that she builds most of the decorations herself.
The wood cutouts are her own creations from start to finish.
"The ones that I make, I just cut out of plywood into whatever shape I want and paint them," she said.
Among the handmade decorations, Goodrich has made a Santa's workshop and a sleigh that people can sit in.
"It's fully usable to sit and take pictures," she said about the sleigh.
Goodrich said she started decorating her yard after she first moved into her Chubbuck home in 2018. The display started out small and every year has gotten bigger and better.
"I actually started with my Halloween stuff," she said. "That just turned into wanting to do stuff for Christmas."
Goodrich said she wanted to start decorating because she thought it would be a fun way to exercise her creativity and that it would be fun for the children in her neighborhood.
"It's something fun for the neighborhood kids," she said.
Another reason Goodrich likes to make her own decorations is that they are cheaper to make and maintain than decorations purchased at the store.
"Even with the high prices of wood it's definitely cheaper," she said. "The only maintenance is to touch up the paint every five years or so."
Goodrich recently won the "Spirit of the Season" award in the Chubbuck Christmas lights contest. This is the third year she has won an award for her decorations.
"It's a lot of work," she said. "It makes it even more fun when you get recognized for it."
In addition to making her own decorations, Goodrich also helps with parade floats for the Leavitt Center, where she works.
"I was in the Grinch costume for the Fourth of July parade and a snowman for the Christmas light parade," she said. "We made most of the stuff on those floats."
Goodrich also does a display at her home for Halloween and raises funds in October to donate to Family Services Alliance.
"They help anyone touched by abuse," she said. "I take donations for them during Halloween because October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month."
Goodrich said for next year's Christmas display she is going to build even more decorations.
"I do like to build stuff," she said. "Next year will be better."
