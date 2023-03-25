Portneuf Medical Center air ambulance helicopter stock image file photo ISJ
Photo courtesy of Portneuf Air Rescue

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A woman was airlifted to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while driving her car on Saturday near Lava Hot Springs.

The woman experienced the medical emergency while driving on Dempsey Creek Road south of Lava Hot Springs around 5:30 p.m., causing her to crash her car, authorities said. 

