A local snowmobiler survived a night in East Idaho's avalanche-prone backcountry before being rescued on Saturday.
The incident began Saturday morning when Teton County Search and Rescue personnel were alerted that the adult male snowmobiler from the Victor area had been last seen Friday and was overdue.
The man had departed on his snowmobile from Pole Canyon south of Victor and had no communication equipment and limited gear, Teton County Search and Rescue reported.
Making matters worse was that the man was snowmobiling in terrain known to have frequent avalanches.
It was determined that the man's last known location was across the Teton County line in Bonneville County, authorities said.
The Air Idaho emergency helicopter and Bonneville County Search and Rescue personnel were deployed to help Teton County Search and Rescue locate the man.
Air Idaho spotted multiple avalanches occurring in the mountains between Victor and Swan Valley where the man was believed to be located, authorities said.
Searchers on snowmobiles looked for the man between Pole Canyon and Palisades Peak and a second emergency helicopter from Wyoming was called in to help.
"A single track was spotted by the ground teams in the vicinity of the last known location and the helicopter team was able to spot the missing person and inserted rescue techs on the ground to prepare for extraction," Teton County Search and Rescue reported.
The missing snowmobiler was extracted safe and unharmed via the helicopter. His name has not been released.
The rescue involved 35 personnel from four agencies and took 11 hours, authorities said.
Teton County Search and Rescue posted via Facebook: "We are extremely grateful for all of the county teams that share these mountains. We train together annually for just this situation. Good weather and exceptional team work led to the best possible outcome."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.