On Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 11:43 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash eastbound on US Highway 26 at mile marker 360.3, west of Swan Valley.
Justin R. Miller, 45, of Rigby, was traveling westbound on US26 in a 2010 Toyota Highlander.
Justin R. Wood, 31, of Blackfoot, attempted to cross US26 on a snowmobile and struck the Toyota.
Wood was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Miller and his passengers, Alan K. Young, 64, of Rigby, and John S. Griffith, 57, of Rigby, were all wearing seatbelts. Wood was wearing a helmet.
US26 was blocked for approximately one hour. The lanes have re-opened.