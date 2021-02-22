Local sheriff’s offices over the last several days have been inundated with calls involving outdoor enthusiasts needing to be rescued from backcountry areas experiencing potentially deadly avalanche conditions.
Notwithstanding two local fatal avalanches — one Thursday at Togwotee Pass near the Idaho-Wyoming border that killed Michael McKelvey, 31, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and another on Saturday morning that killed Allen Foss, 48, of Preston, in the area of Sherman Peak between Grace and Montpelier — the sheriffs in Franklin and Bear Lake counties say they have collectively responded to over a dozen rescue calls since late last week, particularly for stranded snowmobilers.
“Over the weekend and late last week, we have had six call-outs for service for stuck snowmobiles,” said Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar. “I’m guessing people just got way excited about finally having a lot of snow and forgot about the treacherous conditions.”
Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington added, “Over the past couple weeks between us and Franklin County, we have been getting rescue calls every day. The conditions are very hazardous as there is no snow base. We have been on seven different rescue calls in the past four days with people getting into places they cannot get out of and involving many hours being logged on machines and snowshoeing on foot to get in and get these folks out safely.”
Though the snowy season in the Rockies is only about halfway over, the western United States has already exceeded its annual average for national avalanche fatalities, says the Colorado Avalanche Information Center based in Boulder, Colorado.
According to Avalanche.org, deadly avalanches have occurred this year in eight western states, killing 30 people — including 14 skiers, nine snowmobilers, four snowboarders and three hikers. Of the 30 avalanche-related deaths in the West, 23 have occurred since Feb. 1.
Backcountry slopes throughout the western United States, and specifically Southern Idaho from the Idaho-Utah to the Idaho-Wyoming borders, over the last few weeks have experienced several feet of new snow that stacked on top of a poor foundation of sugary snow made rotten by long stretches of dry periods from November to January, according to Nikki Champion, an avalanche forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center.
The Utah Avalanche Center currently lists the area of Southeast Idaho and northern Utah as high for avalanches.
Avalanches have occurred frequently in the Southeast Idaho and northern Utah area since the snow arrived in abundance earlier this month. Because it was wet snow, falling on a weak base of powdery snow, the mountains have become very dangerous, Champion said.
Between Feb. 13 and Feb. 20, there have been 14 recorded avalanches in Cache Valley, on both sides of the state line. All of them were triggered naturally, except one.
Search and rescue teams from Franklin, Bear Lake and Caribou counties responded to Saturday’s avalanche that killed Foss. With help from other snowmobilers in the area, first responders were able to find Foss’ body buried under a large amount of snow. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Saturday after two people who escaped the avalanche couldn’t find Foss, who had been with them when the slide struck.
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming reported McKelvey was snowboarding near Two Ocean Mountain and Wind River Lake not far off U.S. Highway 26 when the slide happened. McKelvey and friends built a jump on a hillside that he landed on and it gave way, ensnaring him in a terrain trap — a sharply concave part of the run-out such as a ravine where avalanche debris will deeply pile up.
McKelvey was taken by ambulance to the Jackson Hole Airport, then flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he died.
Shortly before noon on Sunday, Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash eastbound on U.S. Highway 26 west of Swan Valley involving a snowmobiler-versus-SUV accident.
Justin R. Miller, 45, of Rigby, was traveling westbound on Highway 26 in a 2010 Toyota Highlander. Justin R. Wood, 31, of Blackfoot, attempted to cross Highway 26 on a snowmobile and struck the Toyota. Wood was transported by ground ambulance to EIRMC. Miller and his passengers, Alan K. Young, 64, of Rigby, and John S. Griffith, 57, of Rigby, were all wearing seatbelts. Wood was wearing a helmet. The highway was closed for approximately one hour because of the incident.
Fryar says that in addition to responding to the recent fatality avalanche near Sherman Peak, search and rescue officials there spent 37 hours helping to find stranded snowmobilers between Egan Basin and Beaver Creek on Feb. 17.
Regionally, a Montana man was killed in a large avalanche while riding a snowmobile in the Sawtooth Mountains in central Idaho. Andy Jessop, 30, of Corvallis, Montana, died Friday while trying to climb a slope in the Smiley Creek area, Ravalli Republic reports.
Jessop deployed an airbag but was caught in a debris flow and carried 600 feet down the mountain. The avalanche traveled about 1,000 feet and debris was piled up to 30 feet deep. Members of his party were not able to revive him.
Avalanche dangers prompted Washington state transportation officials on Sunday to announce the closure of Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90 overnight. The planned closure was related to recent heavy rains that fell on the snow along the pass and increased the danger of avalanches.
To ensure those recreating in the backcountry can continue to do so safely, Champion offered some advice and helpful tips:
— Check daily forecasts (Avalanche.org or Utahavalanchecenter.org) and follow recent avalanche activity.
— Pass through avalanche terrain one at a time.
— Use rescue gear (beacon, probe, shovel) and practice using it.
— Learn to recognize avalanche terrain and understand when you’re not in avalanche terrain.
“What we are seeing the most of is people getting into situations where they are not riding to their skill level,” Heslington said. “Conditions are extremely dangerous and we recommend all riders in the backcountry stay away from high-angle slopes. Every person riding backcountry needs to bring their own-rescue equipment, including an avalanche beacon, probes and a shovel and that equipment needs to be readily accessible in the event of an emergency. In my opinion, it goes back to the old adage of ‘You don’t gamble with anything you can’t afford to lose.’”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.