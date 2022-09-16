We want to take a moment to recognize one of our outstanding employees, Deputy Garrison Zeal.
One Friday in August, Deputy Zeal was working a regular shift in the Detention Center when a woman in our custody began having a severe seizure that led to very difficult breathing. Deputy Zeal took charge of the situation, and his quick actions may have saved her life.
Zeal instructed a fellow deputy to apply a manual resuscitator to aid her breathing. He then noticed that the woman developed cyanosis, meaning her skin was discolored to a bluish, purplish hue due to deficient blood oxygenation. Deputy Zeal responded by checking her pulse, which he described as strong at the time.
Deputy Zeal also noticed a white frothy foam building up in her mouth. Deputy Zeal placed the AED on the inmate, thinking, “If I need the AED, I want to be ready.” The AED was applied and checked for a heart rhythm, but it did not advise a shock. As Deputy Zeal recalls it, this is when the woman began breathing on her own again, and her color started to return.
By now, EMS had already been contacted and was on its way. Once they arrived, they took over, and the woman was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
There is no question that Deputy Zeal’s actions were heroic and may very likely have saved a life that day. His ability to take charge in a chaotic situation and to assess and take action was nothing short of outstanding, said Sgt. Jake Hughes.
“Several inmates have come forth and expressed their appreciation for Deputy Zeal and even referred to him as a hero. I personally observed Deputy Zeal walk back into the pod where this took place for the first time since the incident happened, and all of the inmates started to cheer for him. In all the years I have worked here, I have never seen a reaction from inmates such as that. Deputy Zeal is an outstanding deputy, and it brings me great confidence knowing he is working here with us,” said Sgt. Hughes.
Deputy Zeal received a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office Challenge Coin for his valiant efforts. View his response:
“Today, I received recognition from Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for reacting to an inmate's emergency situation. It was evident to me that the inmate had compromised breathing due to a significant seizure. I thank Bannock County Sheriff's Office and am grateful for the recognition received. I believe recognition should go out to all involved due to the team dynamics that Bannock County shares amongst the Detention Staff (TEAM). Multiple staff members demonstrated outstanding performance by contributing their effort to render aid to this female inmate. Nursing staff: Kay Liljenquist and Kami Murrell were instrumental in setting up the AED, applying pads, and pre & post-assessments through the entire seizure episode. Deputies Michael Lucas and Denton Christensen took charge of getting the inmate to an area where she could be cared for. Deputies Michael Lucas and Preston Harris checked the inmate’s cell to get confirmation and ensure she was truly dealing with a life-threatening seizure and not something else. Deputy Maxwell Thurston verbally stated, "I know how to use a bag mask." He then began providing rescue breathing for her. CPL Justin Livermore assisted with getting EMS contacted and dispatched to our location, also coaching from a supervisor's standpoint. Great job to all; It is evident that without the contribution of everyone's willingness to address this life-threatening situation, the outcome could have possibly been much worse for the Inmate. Our 'TEAM' is committed to excellence; it's my pleasure to be part of it."