Garrison Zeal

 Bannock County Sheriff's Office Photo

We want to take a moment to recognize one of our outstanding employees, Deputy Garrison Zeal.

One Friday in August, Deputy Zeal was working a regular shift in the Detention Center when a woman in our custody began having a severe seizure that led to very difficult breathing. Deputy Zeal took charge of the situation, and his quick actions may have saved her life.