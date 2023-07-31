Finn

Finn pictured after being rescued by Bonneville County sheriff's deputies on Sunday afternoon following a boating accident.

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Photo

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Swan Valley Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to an overturned drift boat yesterday afternoon near the Snake River Bridge at Spring Creek. Dispatch received the call around 4:35pm advising a drift boat had overturned and was pinned against a cement pylon in the middle of the river just below the bridge. The reporting party told dispatch a dog appeared to be stuck on the boat, and at least two people were in the water floating downstream without lifejackets.

A nearby drift boat was able to reach both occupants and get them safely to a gravel bar downstream. Both were uninjured. As Deputies arrived in a boat, they could see the dog “Finn” was wearing a lifejacket and was caught by the leash between the boat and cement. Deputies were able to get close enough with the boat to cut the leash and pull Finn safely on board.

