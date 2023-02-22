Schools in the Pocatello area and across Idaho were the victims of swatting on Wednesday morning with false reports to authorities about threats and shootings.
It was all reportedly part of a nationwide swatting spree that is being investigated by the FBI.
The swatting in Idaho involved Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 receiving reports about "a fatality incident at Highland High School" that proved to be false, the Power County Sheriff's Office receiving a bogus phone call about a shooting at American Falls High School, and the Twin Falls School District receiving a fake report that there was an active shooter at Canyon Ridge High School, authorities said.
"Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address," School District 25 stated in a Wednesday news release. "These situations can create fear and chaos. Please know that the district is aware, vigilant, and in constant contact with law enforcement partners to address any threats made to local schools."
The Pocatello Police Department said it was among the many law enforcement agencies targeted by the swatting.
"There is a hoax caller from out of our area calling agencies and posting possible acts of violence online," Pocatello police said in a Wednesday news release. "Again, these are hoax calls and social media posts showing Pocatello police officers at a school investigating acts of violence. This post is fabricated. These are repeated calls and posts that are being pushed around multiple states and jurisdictions. The FBI is investigating. There are no active credible threats at this time, however, please remain vigilant and contact the police department if any suspicious activity is observed."
The Power County Sheriff's Office said it received a phone call at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday "from an individual who stated he was at the high school and that a male subject had shot a student."
The Sheriff's Office continued, "The phone number the subject was calling from had an out of state area code, however, our deputies along with our school resource officer responded quickly to the American Falls High School and performed an entire sweep of the campus. Thankfully no one had been harmed or was in danger. Information obtained through our investigation revealed that multiple school districts in Idaho and across the country have received similar phone calls regarding an active shooter at a school.... Schools within the City of American Falls were also found to be safe and in no threat of immediate danger to students or faculty."
The false report about an active shooter at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls caused the school to be locked down and then evacuated.
Twin Falls School District 411 stated in a Wednesday news release, "As was communicated with Canyon Ridge High School families earlier today, the Twin Falls Police Department received a false report that an active shooter situation was taking place at Canyon Ridge High School this morning. The administrative team and local law enforcement immediately responded. Utilizing the emergency response plan the building was locked down and evacuated as law enforcement responded to the potential threat. The police department thoroughly searched the building and found no indication of any student injury, weapon, or threat. CRHS is currently working to reunify students with their families. All other schools went into a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure but there has been no threat to these other buildings."
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield issued the following statement Wednesday about the swatting: “I am aware that several schools were impacted today by threats of violence, and that the threats do not appear to be valid. State Department of Education staff have been in touch with districts and will continue to stay apprised of the situation. I’m thankful for the quick action from school administrators and law enforcement to ensure the safety of students in the affected schools.”
