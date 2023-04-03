Destiny Lewers
UPDATE
Destiny was located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating runaway juvenile Destiny Lewers.
Ms. Lewers, age 17, reportedly left a group home on Curlew in Ammon yesterday after an altercation with staff and her whereabouts are currently unknown.
Staff from the facility contacted Deputies shortly after the altercation to report her as a runaway.
Lewers is approximately 5’ 2” tall, and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair with blond tips. She reportedly left the group home without shoes or extra clothing.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Lewers is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200.


(1) comment
