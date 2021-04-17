CHUBBUCK — A busy road in Chubbuck was temporarily closed on Saturday after a semi transporting 40,000 pounds of potatoes lost its trailer.
Evans Lane between Yellowstone Avenue and Burley Drive was shut down around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after the accident occurred when the semi tried to turn onto Evans from Central Way.
The trailer full of potatoes somehow detached from the semi during the turn, puncturing the semi's fuel tank.
None of the potatoes were dumped onto the roadway during the accident but over 25 gallons of the semi's diesel fuel were spilled.
Chubbuck police and firefighters responded to the incident and cleaned up the spilled fuel while wrecker crews removed the tractor-trailer.
Evans Way was shut down for over two hours because of the accident.
There were no injuries.