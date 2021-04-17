CHUBBUCK — A busy road in Chubbuck has been closed indefinitely after a semi transporting 40,000 pounds of potatoes lost its trailer.
Evans Lane between Yellowstone Avenue and Burley Drive was shut down around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after the accident occurred when the semi tried to turn onto Evans from Central Way.
The trailer full of potatoes somehow detached from the semi during the turn, puncturing the semi's fuel tank.
None of the potatoes were dumped onto the roadway during the accident but over 25 gallons of the semi's diesel fuel were spilled.
Chubbuck police and firefighters responded to the incident and as of 2 p.m. Saturday were still attempting to clean up the diesel fuel from the roadway.
Police said they don't know when Evans Lane will be reopened. As of 2 p.m. the tractor-trailer were still blocking the road.
There were no injuries during the incident.