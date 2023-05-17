Road collapse

Not much remains of Bear Creek Road in Swan Valley after significant runoff caused much of the roadway to collapse.

 U.S. Forest Service Photo

SWAN VALLEY — A part of the Bear Creek Road from the 058/076 junction (Snake River Road) to the 058/619 junction (Calamity Road), which provides access to the Calamity Campground, Day Use Area, Boat Ramp, and several summer home residences, is closed to all traffic. A significant runoff event resulted in water flowing under the roadway, which eroded the road prism, causing one lane to collapse and undercutting portions of the remaining paved lane. Bonneville County and the Forest Service are working together to determine next steps.

This winter resulted in unprecedented levels of precipitation in most western states. As temperatures increase and snow quickly melts, soils are becoming overly saturated, resulting in unstable conditions. “Unfortunately, this natural event caused significant damage to the newly constructed road near the Palisades Reservoir,” said Steve Jenkins, Forest Engineer. “We expect events like this will continue to occur to infrastructure as higher temperatures result in rapidly melting snow, which is creating unstable soil conditions. We urge the public to be cautious while recreating.”

